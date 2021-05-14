BOSTON (CBS) — Feeling lucky? Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth $430 million.
No one has hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball since February 16. A cash payment is worth about $291 million.
The drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m.
The Powerball jackpot is also climbing. There was no big winner in Wednesday night's drawing, bringing Saturday night's estimated jackpot to $183 million.