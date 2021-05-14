BOSTON (CBS) – There were 620 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s down from 669 in the last report.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 572 cases among students and 48 among staff between May 6 and May 12.READ MORE: Six Flags New England Reopens This Weekend
The state now estimates there are about 690,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 135,000 staff working in-person.READ MORE: I-Team: Boston Police Officers Taken Off Patrol To Guard Marty Walsh's House
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 13,303 students and 6,059 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.