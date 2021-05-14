Celtics Locked Into 7-Seed, Will Host First Game Of NBA Play-In TournamentThe Celtics are locked into the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference, putting them right at the top of the NBA's play-in tournament.

Bogaerts, Dalbec Homer, Red Sox Roll To 8-1 Win Over A'sXander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec each hit a two-run home run, and Boston avoided a sweep with an 8-1 win over Oakland on Thursday night.

Jaylen Brown Expected To Return To Basketball Activities In Three MonthsJaylen Brown's wrist surgery was a success, and the Celtics guard will reportedly be back to doing the things that professional basketball players do in three months.

Tom Brady Sr. Is Talking Trash About The Buccaneers-Patriots GameTom Brady does his best to avoid talking trash. His father though? That's a different story.

Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Visiting PatriotsThings have been mostly quiet on the Patriots roster front since the conclusion of last month's draft, but some news surfaced Thursday afternoon that the team is getting to know a veteran free-agent cornerback.