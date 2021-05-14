BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 337 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 655,687. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,384.READ MORE: New CDC Mask Guidance Has Some People Feeling Conflicted
There were 39,481 total new tests reported.
READ MORE: 'Interest Has Quadrupled': Local Store Owner Says Pokémon, Sports Cards Sales Have Spiked During Pandemic
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.14%.
There are 376 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday. There are 104 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: NH To End $300 Unemployment Benefit Before September
There are an estimated 14,884 active cases in Massachusetts.