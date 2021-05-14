BOSTON (CBS) – So are we supposed to wear a mask, or not? Guidance from different sources has some people feeling conflicted.

“I think it’s definitely time to take off the masks, but no I don’t feel comfortable taking off the mask, and I think it’s going to take a long time,” said Sarah Page from Winchester.

At Wasik’s Cheese Shop in Wellesley, a sign asks visitors to wait at the door until the tiny store empties out. Owners go the extra mile to allow for social distancing, and customers don’t complain.

Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that says masks can come off inside, there are no plans to take the “mask required” signs down at Wasik’s. “We have such a small space and some of the people who work here are compromised,” said co-owner Brad Wasik. “My mom is 72. She still works here, so we’ve always played it a little bit safer,” he said.

On CBS This Morning, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it again: decreasing COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccinations mean no masks necessary for the fully vaccinated. “…a growing body of evidence that if you’re vaccinated, you’re safe and protected.”

“Feels great to be able to breathe,” said Maria McNamara from Needham, with her mask slung beneath her chin.

But Governor Charlie Baker is holding back for now, keeping the Massachusetts inside mask mandate in place. In a Tweet Friday, he called the new guidance great. “We will be updating our reopening plans early next week.”

Business owners are braced for what’s next. “I don’t think people are quite ready for taking masks off inside yet,” said Laurel Archibald, manager of Irresistibles gift shop in Wellesley.

Mary Sibert, who lives in an elderly housing complex in Needham, says she’s not ready to go in stores where people are maskless. “I would just steer clear of them if I could,” she said.