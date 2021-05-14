BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey will announce her decision on the future of Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White Friday.
I will hold a press conference today to provide an update on the leadership of @bostonpolice and our shared commitment to fostering greater trust with the communities we serve.
— Kim Janey (@MayorKimJaney) May 14, 2021
Janey said she will be holding a press conference sometime Friday on the issue.
White has been on administrative leave since February 3, two days after he was sworn in, because of a domestic incident with his ex-wife years ago. An independent investigator was hired to look into the decades-old allegations.
Janey received the investigator’s report April 29 and said she needed “several days to digest the information before making a decision.”