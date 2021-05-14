CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey will announce her decision on the future of Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White Friday.

Janey said she will be holding a press conference sometime Friday on the issue.

White has been on administrative leave since February 3, two days after he was sworn in, because of a domestic incident with his ex-wife years ago. An independent investigator was hired to look into the decades-old allegations.

Janey received the investigator’s report April 29 and said she needed “several days to digest the information before making a decision.”

