BOSTON (CBS) — All students in grades 9-12 need to return to full-time, in-person learning on Monday, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state received waiver requests from 16 high schools across Massachusetts to be exempt from the deadline.
Of the requests, six were approved, nine were denied and one is still under consideration on Friday.
Requests were approved for South Shore Regional Vocational Technical High School, LABBB Collaborative, Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical High School, one high school in Worcester, grade 12 in Somerville, and grade 12 at the Prospect Hill Charter School.
Requests were denied from Brockton, Stoneham, Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers, City on a Hill Charter, Boston Day and Evening Academy Charter, Phoenix Charter Academy Chelsea, Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Springfield, Phoenix Academy Public Charter High School Lawrence, Boston Prep Charter School.
Blackston Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School’s request is still under consideration.