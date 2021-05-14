BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control announced new guidance stating that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask in outdoor and most indoor spaces. President Joe Biden also emphasized, “If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”

So why are face coverings still required at indoor and outdoor venues and events in Boston?

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey’s office told WBZ-TV that the city is following the lead of the state when it comes to wearing face masks.

“The CDC guidance is of course very fresh,” a spokesperson for her office said. “We will need an opportunity to review their updated guidance, but in the meantime we will continue to follow the state’s guidance on indoor mask wearing, which is still in effect.”

There’s no word yet on exactly when Massachusetts will modify its face mask mandate to match CDC guidelines.

Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration welcomes the new guidance and will be updating the state’s COVID restrictions in the near future.

“In the meantime, the current mask order remains in place,” a spokesperson for the governor said. “The Commonwealth is leading the nation in the vaccination effort and the Administration will continue to make vaccines available to everyone who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts.”

Gov. Baker had previously announced that all COVID restrictions in the state would be dropped on August 1. Janey originally said Boston would follow on a three week delay, but recently said the city is looking at moving up the reopening timeline.