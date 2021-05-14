BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are locked into the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference, putting them right at the top of the NBA’s play-in tournament.
Boston will host any play-in game the team finds itself in, but will have an opportunity to secure the real 7-seed with a win next Tuesday at TD Garden. The Celtics will likely host the Charlotte Hornets in the first play-in game, and if they win that tilt, they’d move on to face the 2-seed in the first round, currently held by the Brooklyn Nets.
Should the Celtics lose their 7-8 matchup, they’d then play the winner of the 9-10 matchup for the right to be the 8-seed and play the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards currently occupy the 9- and 10-seed, respectively, with two games left in the regular season.
With the Celtics locked into their spot, Brad Stevens will probably sit most of his regulars in Boston’s final two regular season games. The 35-35 Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks this weekend to close out their regular season slate.