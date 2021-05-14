AMHERST, N.H. (CBS) — A house in Amherst, New Hampshire was completely destroyed in a reported explosion Friday morning. The Clark Avenue home sat right on the water of Baboosic Lake.

An explosion at the house was first reported at around 9:20 a.m. According to Amherst Fire Chief Matthew Conley, the home was not occupied at the time. He added that the lake house was a cottage that was being turned into a larger home.

Firefighters used water from the lake to put out the fire.

With the incident still under investigation, Conley did not definitely say an explosion caused the fire, but noted that the evidence leans in that direction.

“The damage would be indicative of something like [an explosion] taking place,” he said, “Everything points to that way, but it’s an investigation.”

Conley said he was only aware of one minor injury, saying it is believed to be someone who was working on the home. That person had burns on one of their arms.

As the fire was being put out, burned debris covered the entire property and smoke could be seen coming from charred planks.

The exact cause of the explosion is still undetermined.