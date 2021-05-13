BOSTON (CBS) — Things have been mostly quiet on the Patriots roster front since the conclusion of last month’s draft, but some news surfaced Thursday afternoon that the team is getting to know a veteran free-agent cornerback.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was in Foxboro visiting with the Patriots on Thursday.
Former #Bengals and #AZCardinals CB Dre Kirkpatrick is visiting the #Patriots today, source said. A potential landing spot for the former #Bama first-rounder. If there is one thing Bill Belichick loves, its ex-Bama stars…
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2021
The 31-year-old Kirkpatrick spent the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, before playing last season for the Arizona Cardinals.
He played in 14 games last year, recording three interceptions while making 53 solo tackles. The interception total matched a career high, which he also reached in 2013, 2014, and 2016. One of his three interceptions came against the Patriots last year.
He played last year on a one-year deal worth less than $2 million.