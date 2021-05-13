BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased for the fifth week in a row. As of Thursday, the number of cities and towns in the high-risk red category is six, down from 13 last week.
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Acushnet, Edgartown, Lawrence, Lowell, New Bedford and Taunton.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 616 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Thursday.