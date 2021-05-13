FOXBORO (CBS) – Want to see Tom Brady make his return to Gillette Stadium this October? You’d better start saving your pennies.
The NFL released its full schedule Wednesday night, highlighted by a Sunday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.
Demand for the October 3 game is already massive. John Higgins, owner of Higs Tickets, said people have been anticipating the ticket crunch since Brady left Foxboro.
“It started not only with the schedule coming out, but it started when they announced he was coming here. Months and months ago,” Higgins said.
So how much might fans have to pay if they want to see Brady as a visiting player in Gillette Stadium for the first time?
“It could be close to $1,000 just to get into the nosebleeds upstairs. It could be a record for an NFL game that’s not a Super Bowl,’ Higgins said.
Higgins warned that the higher the demand is for a game like this, the more likely that counterfeit tickets start showing up on the market. He warned that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Patriots fans told WBZ-TV they'd give just about anything to get the chance to be at the Patriots-Bucs game. But for most, that probably won't be the case if that means paying $1,000 a ticket.
“Maybe if I win the lottery or something,” one fan said.