BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 616 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 655,350. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,366.READ MORE: Massachusetts COVID-19 Mask Order Remains In Place, Despite CDC Guidance
There were 73,865 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Harvard-Bound Senior Goes Viral On TikTok After Sharing Emotional Admissions Essay
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.15%.
There are 385 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 111 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: 6 Mass. Communities Considered High-Risk For COVID-19
There are an estimated 15,833 active cases in Massachusetts.