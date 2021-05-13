CHELSEA (CBS) – Fifteen-year-old Josh Bradshaw had been waiting for this day. “I really didn’t feel any needle. I was bracing myself, but I didn’t feel anything,” he said, as it went into his arm.

His parents are both doctors who work near Chelsea’s vaccination clinic run by the East Boston Community Health Center. It’s a city that was one considered the epicenter of the pandemic. “It was a priority for us to have all our family members vaccinated as soon as it was available,” said his father, John Bradshaw.

Clinics across the state started vaccinating children age 12 to 15 Thursday, a day after the CDC gave the green light for that age group to get the Pfizer vaccine. It’s estimated there are about 400,000 teens that age in Massachusetts, a number that could help the state reach the amount of vaccinations needed to stop the spread of the virus.

“I can finally like do stuff,” said 14-year-old Devin Sullivan, outside the Hynes Convention Center.

“The rest of my family has also been vaccinated so I thought it would just be better if I also got vaccinated,” said 12-year-old Leonardo.

As for Josh Bradshaw, he took up guitar during the pandemic. “I’m getting really into it, so it’s nice to be able to now go see live stuff and play with friends and stuff,” he said.

Dr. Aline Hutner, who works at the clinic where he got the shot, says it’s important for kids his age to get back to those kinds of activities. “Going to school, hanging out with their friends, just having a normal adolescence, which they’ve not been able to do without being vaccinated and protected,” Hutner said.

Clinics require teenagers 12 to 15 to have a parent or guardian with them.

To find out more about COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts and where you can get one visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.