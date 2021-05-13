LEOMINSTER (CBS) — The owner of a video store in Leominster has been arrested for allegedly hiring dozens of shoplifters to steal items from numerous stores that he later sold on his person eBay and Amazon accounts.
John Duplease, who owns Adopt A Video on Central Street, is being charged by Leominster police for aggravated organized retail crime, being the leader of an organized retail crime, and receiving stolen property valued above $1,200.
The arrest was a part of year-long investigation into Duplease for Organized Retail Crime.
Duplease allegedly hired over 26 "boosters" to steal items at stores such as Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, Walmart, CVS, Stop & Shop, and Hannaford's. Police said the boosters were "known drug addicts and prolific shoplifters."
After the items were stolen, they were allegedly given to Duplease, who then sold them on his private eBay and Amazon accounts.
In total, police believe Duplease made over $1 million in sales from the stolen items. He was arrested after police secured a search warrant and raided his Adopt A Video store, along with his home in Lancaster. Officials discovered over 1,600 stolen items at the video store and over 4,600 stolen items at his house.
Police estimate that the stolen merchandise they found have a combined worth of over $500,000.
Cash was also found at each location.