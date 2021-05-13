BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is headed to Washington, D.C. for the weekend as he plans to meet with the state’s congressional delegation, representatives from President Joe Biden’s administration and members of the Massachusetts National Guard.
Baker departs Thursday for D.C., where he plans to stay until Sunday.
Friday morning, Congressman Richard Neal will host a meeting with Baker and the Massachusetts delegation. The governor has several other meetings scheduled, including a trip to the Pentagon.
Later in the day, Baker will meet with members of the Massachusetts National Guard who are among those tasked with protecting the U.S. Capitol building following the January 6 riot.
For his final meeting of the trip, Baker is scheduled to speak with White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.
At the conclusion of the governor’s meetings, he and First Lady Lauren Baker will spend the remainder of the weekend visiting family before returning to Massachusetts on Sunday.