CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A New Jersey man has been indicated in a string of “grandparent scams” that stole thousands of dollars from elderly New Hampshire residents. Elvis Guzman, 43, and his coconspirators are accused of falsely telling their 11 victims that their grandchildren had been arrested and needed cash bail for their release.
"The indictment alleges that, on some occasions, coconspirators posed as a victim's grandchild, and the coconspirators falsely told several victims they were under a 'gag order' prohibiting the victims from speaking about the arrest," Attorney General John Formella's office said in a statement.
Authorities said Guzman traveled to New Hampshire, rented a hotel in Portsmouth and used Uber to travel to the victims’ homes and collect the cash.
Authorities said Guzman traveled to New Hampshire, rented a hotel in Portsmouth and used Uber to travel to the victims' homes and collect the cash.

"The indictment alleges that, collectively, in this four-day span, Mr. Guzman and his coconspirators obtained more than $100,000 from New Hampshire victims as a result of the Grandparent scams," Formella said.
The FBI and Homeland Security assisted in the investigation. Guzman is scheduled to be in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 25, to answer to felony counts of conspiracy to commit by deception. He faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years per charge and a $4,000 fine.
Anyone who thinks they know someone who might be a victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation should call police.