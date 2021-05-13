Breaking NewsCDC Eases Indoor Mask Guidance For Fully Vaccinated People
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Downtown Boston’s first retail marijuana shop had its grand opening Thursday. Ascend recently opened for business on Friend Street, right near North Station and the TD Garden.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Commission authorized Ascend to open up for retail in April.

The 16,000 square-foot store is said to be the largest pot shop on the East Coast. Customers can order digitally or speak with a so-called “budtender” for help.

Customers are encouraged to take transportation because of limited parking in the area.

Ascend’s website says it’s also planning to open two more locations in New Bedford and Newton.

