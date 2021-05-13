BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL has at long last released a first-round playoff schedule for the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.
When the Bruins locked themselves into the No. 3 seed in the East last week, the league quickly announced that Game 1 between the Bruins and Capitals would be played on Saturday evening. Now, the games for the rest of the series have their dates, too.
Here’s the full schedule (all times ET):
Game 1: Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m., Bruins at Capitals
Game 2: Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m., Bruins at Capitals
Game 3: Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m., Capitals at Bruins
Game 4: Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m., Capitals at Bruins
Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, May 23, Time TBD, Bruins at Capitals
Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 25, Time TBD, Capitals at Bruins
Game 7 (if necessary): Thursday, May 27, Time TBD, Bruins at Capitals
The Bruins and Capitals faced off eight times this year, with the Bruins going 4-2-2 and the Capitals going 4-4-0 in those eight contests.