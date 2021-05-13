BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution left Philadelphia with one point Wednesday night after a 1-1 draw with the Union. They would have left with three if it weren’t for a controversial no-call late in the match.

Teal Bunbury gave New England a 1-0 lead in the 85th minute on his first goal of the season, but that lead did not last long. Just three minutes later, Union striker Kacper Przybylko headed home the equalizer, but that tally came with an air of controversy.

Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner never had a chance to stop that header, as he was on the ground after taking an elbow from Przybylko a few seconds prior as the duo fought for a cross. Usually, an elbow to the head area gets a call from officials, but that was not the case in the City of Brotherly Love.

The game-tying sequence was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee, but the goal stood, much to the dismay of the Revolution. Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was surprisingly complimentary of referee Tori Penso and her crew after the match, but was slightly incredulous at the no-call.

“I thought this officiating crew was outstanding tonight, which I do not ever remember saying in an MLS game,” he said. “The play at the end, I would say nine out of 10 times that kind of contact on a goalkeeper is called a foul,” he said. “The VAR hasn’t been real good for us this year, so I don’t know what to say.”

That’s a master of words at work right there. Make no mistake, Arena was not happy that the no-call cost his club two points.

“I thought we played well tonight. We should’ve walked off the field with three points,” he said. “That’s my conclusion of the game.”

New England won’t stew about Wednesday’s result for long. The Revs are back in action Sunday when they host the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus SC, the club’s third match in eight days.