BROCKTON (CBS) – With four thousand students, Brockton High School is one of the largest high schools on the east coast. And starting Monday, all the kids will be back in class.

Some students say COVID makes going back a double-edged sword.

“I feel like it’s 50-50”, said one junior at Brockton High, “Cause we could get COVID, but at the same time, I’ll get to see more of my friends. It’s going to be way easier for me to focus now because I’m not at home. I’m not just laying in my bed, or whatever the case may be.”

Brockton had asked for a waiver of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education’s Back Into Class Order, but were denied. So with but a few weeks left until summer break, full classes resume Monday. And some parents are on the fence.

“I’m leaving my child remote, just because it’s the end of the year,” said one parent. “It’s just no sense. She’s in the band and have to carry her instrument everywhere.”

Many educators agree that learning is best done in class, and social development is best developed in school. Still, some kids will feel better once they are vaccinated.

“I think we should be careful about COVID, wash our hands, wear masks, go get the vaccine and all that stuff,” said a freshman at Brockton High. “But it’s kind of good going back to school because we get to meet new people, see our teachers, our friends.”

The state plans to release its entire list of schools granted waivers on Friday.