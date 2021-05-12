BOSTON (CBS) – A new study suggests “pink” drinks can help you run faster and further.
Researchers in the U.K took 10 healthy adults and had them run on a treadmill for 30 mins while rinsing with either a pink or clear non-caloric artificially sweetened solution. The solutions were identical except one was dyed pink.
They found exercise performance, both speed and distance, improved by more than 4% when they rinsed with the pink solution compared to the clear one.
Feelings of pleasure were also greater with the pink solution.
Researchers believe the pink coloring created a placebo effect, giving the runners the impression that they were rinsing with a carbohydrate-rich solution even though they were not.