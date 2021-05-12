BOSTON (CBS) — We don’t know the full 2021 Patriots schedule just yet, but we know how New England will start the season. The Patriots will kick off the 2021 season at home, hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.
The Week 1 tilt is set for a 4:25 kickoff and will air on WBZ-TV.
New England also opened the 2020 season against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, pulling off a 21-11 victory in Cam Newton's Patriots debut. The Dolphins got some revenge in Week 15, handing the Patriots a 22-12 loss down in Miami to eliminate New England from the postseason.
This will mark the fourth time over the last decade that the Patriots and the Dolphins square off in Week 1. Ahead of last season, the two previous Week 1 matchups took place in Miami — 2011 and 2014 — with the teams splitting those two showdowns.
The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening.