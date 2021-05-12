Report: Patriots Will Host Tom Brady, Buccaneers In Week 4 On Sunday Night FootballTom Brady's return to New England is the most anticipated game of the 2021 NFL season. It will reportedly take place early in the campaign.

Patriots Host Miami Dolphins In Week 1 Of 2021 NFL SeasonWe don't know the full 2021 Patriots schedule just yet, but we know how New England will start the season.

Match Preview: Revolution Look To Bounce Back In PhiladelphiaThe New England Revolution are looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season, and will have to do so on a short week.

Heat Clinch Playoff Spot With 129-121 Victory Over CelticsThe Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.

A's Beat Red Sox 3-2 At FenwayThe Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of American League division leaders.