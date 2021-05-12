BOSTON (CBS) – NASA will try again Wednesday night to launch the KiNET-X sounding rocket from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 8:06 p.m.

The Sunday and Monday launches were postponed due to “upper level winds not being within the limits for a safe launch.” The original launch was planned for last Friday, but has been moved each night due to the weather.

The launch on Tuesday was scrubbed due to cloudy skies in Bermuda and Wallops.

Hopefully the launch will happen Wednesday evening. It just may just be the best viewing night in Massachusetts since the initial launch date last Friday. Mainly clear skies move us towards sunset at 7:56 p.m. Not expecting much cloud cover in the 30-60 seconds after launch, meaning we’ll have a nice streak in the southeastern sky!

The goal of the mission is to study how energy and momentum is transported between regions of space that are connected magnetically.

This study will help scientists better understand things like Auroras and how they are formed and their movement from place to place.

To study this, the rocket will release a barium vapor about 9-10 minutes into the flight, just north of Bermuda at an altitude of over 200 miles. Don’t worry, this vapor is not harmful to the environment or the public. In fact, it isn’t even likely to be visible to the human eye. However, the trailing rocket will be visible to some on the East Coast before the vapor is released.

If the weather interrupts and cancels the launch again, there are several more windows available through May 16th.