BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on COVID vaccines in Massachusetts following a tour of the Moderna Therapeutics lab in Norwood.
Baker will tour the facility at 10:30 a.m., then update on vaccines.
Baker will be joined at the event by Lt. Governor Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Moderna Therapeutics CEO Stephane Bancel, Moderna head of manufacturing science & technology Paul Chen and Moderna senior vice president of U.S. manufacturing Scott Nickerson.
On Tuesday, Massachusetts surpassed 3 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.