FALMOUTH (CBS) – Campers at AutoCamp Cape Cod aren’t exactly roughing it.

“Most of the people that I talk to are ‘I don’t camp people’ and they’re like ‘oh, this is perfect for me,’” said Tom Pucci, AutoCamp Cape Cod Guest Experience Guide.

The Falmouth campground opened April 1, with 108 accommodations ranging from Airstream Suites to luxury tents.

“We anticipate a very busy season and we’re getting ready for it,” said Mimi Dufault, AutoCamp Cape Cod General Manager.

Dufault says every weekend in April was completely booked, and while they’re not yet sold out for the summer, they’re picking up reservations daily.

“One of the trends that we’re seeing is that people are spending more time outdoors and socializing and that’s something that we’ve been able to give them here,” said Dufault.

Amenities in the different accommodations include electricity, WiFi, mini fridges, and outside, a private fire pit.

“All of our Airstreams are completely outfitted with heating and air conditioning. In the bedroom area we have queen size Tempur-Pedic mattresses. We have flat screen TV’s with cable,” said Dufault. There is also a modern bathroom with a walk-in shower, sofa, and private patio area with a grill.

And while inside is certainly nice, for many guests, it’s all about being outside.

“We have a huge lawn space and communal fire pit that’s the new bar where people are gathering. We have acoustic music, we have lawn games and activities throughout the property,” said Dufault.

“I think the pandemic, of all the bad things it’s done, one of the good things it’s done, it made us realize we need a closer connection to each other and to nature,” said Pucci.

The campground will be open year-round, with rates starting at $179. For more information, visit: autocamp.com/cape-cod/