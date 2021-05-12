NORWOOD (CBS) — Employers in Massachusetts are about to have the opportunity to bring COVID vaccines directly to their workers.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that the state will soon launch an employer vaccination program and give companies "two great options" for getting employees vaccinated.
"This program will provide options for the Commonwealth's employers to book appointment blocks for their employees at the state's seven mass vaccination sites or to request mobile vaccine clinics to arrive on site," Baker said.
Legal experts told WBZ-TV last month that employers will likely be able to mandate that workers get the COVID vaccine down the road.
As of Tuesday, more than 3 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated, as mass vaccination sites and pharmacies start to offer walk-up appointments. Baker has said the state’s goal is to surpass 4.1 million fully vaccinated residents by early June.