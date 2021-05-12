BOSTON (CBS) – The debate over whether schools should mandate the COVID-19 shot for students and staff is gaining momentum.
It comes as the CDC cleared Pfizer's vaccine Wednesday for kids ages 12-15.
Needham Public Schools plans to require a coronavirus vaccine when the emergency use phase is over. The district’s superintendent Dan Gutekanst said, “Once the vaccines are fully authorized by the FDA and the state Department of Public Health provides additional guidance, we will absolutely require the vaccine (with only a few and specific exceptions) …”
Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said the district has been working with local healthcare providers to set vaccine clinics for students and staff but stresses the vaccine will not be a requirement.
“Here in Quincy we’ll respect the choices of our parents and students on whether to get the vaccine or not,” said Mulvey.
Governor Charlie Baker said there are no statewide plans right now for a school vaccine mandate.
“I think issues associated with sort of the fall, we’re not, what we really want to do is make sure we get as many people who are eligible to get vaccinated, get vaccinated,” said Governor Charlie Baker.