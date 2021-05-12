BROOKLINE (CBS) – Police are searching for a man they say attempted to rob a woman outside of a Brookline apartment on Mother’s Day.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the entrance to a building on Pond Ave.
Brookline Police said the suspect was acting aggressively and advanced on a woman, demanding her wallet. Surveillance video shows the man approaching the woman.
The suspect is described as a white man with curly, shoulder length hear. He is about 5'4" tall and was wearing a green shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brookline Police at (617) 730-2222 and reference case 2021-1933.