WESTBORO (CBS) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is hosting a hiring day Saturday to fill more than 400 jobs in Massachusetts. The event is taking place at its stores all over the state from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The hiring effort comes as many companies are struggling to find workers. U.S job openings reached record levels to start April as businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic say they can't find enough employees.
BJ’s is looking to entice new hires with a $500 sign-on bonus and a $500 referral bonus for employees who have been in good standing for 90 days.
The hiring event will take place in tents outside the stores. Masks are required.
There are openings for cashiers, customer service workers, clerks in the bakery, deli and produce departments, maintenance, stock and recovery clerks, forklift drivers and gas and tire bay service team members.
Westboro-based BJ's has stores in Auburn, Chicopee, Danvers, Dedham, Framingham, Franklin, Greenfield, Haverhill, Hudson, Hyannis, Leominster, Medford, North Dartmouth, Northboro, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Quincy, Revere, Seekonk, South Attleboro, Stoneham, Stoughton, Taunton, Waltham and Weymouth.