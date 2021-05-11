WORCESTER (CBS) – The Worcester Red Sox celebrated their home opener at the brand new Polar Park on Tuesday afternoon.
It was a star-studded affair as James Taylor and his son Henry performed the National Anthem as helicopters flew over the park.
WooSox owner Larry Lucchino and ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Lucchino helped move the Red Sox Triple-A franchise from its longtime home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to Worcester.
The first pitch featured Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and former Red Sox players Pedro Martinez, Jim Rice, Luis Tiant, Jim Lonborg and Worcester native Rich Gedman.
Celtics and Holy Cross legend Bob Cousy announced “play ball” to get things officially underway.
The game featured six home runs and the WooSox beat the Syracuse Mets 8-5.
There was a sellout crowd of almost 2,400 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.