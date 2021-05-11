BOSTON (CBS) – President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday that it has given final approval for the Vineyard Wind project that would be the first major offshore wind farm in United States waters.
The 800-megawatt energy project will be located about 12 nautical miles off of Martha's Vineyard and 12 nautical miles off Nantucket.
According to the Biden administration, the Vineyard Wind project will create 3,600 jobs and provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses.
The project will put 62 turbines one nautical miles apart.
Work is expected to begin next year with the first energy produced hitting the New England power grid in 2023.
“A clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States. The approval of this project is an important step toward advancing the Administration’s goals to create good-paying union jobs while combatting climate change and powering our nation,” said Sec. of the Interior Deb Haaland. “Today is one of many actions we are determined to take to open the doors of economic opportunity to more Americans.”