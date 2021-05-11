CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Uber and Lyft will now give you a free ride to a vaccination clinic if you need one.

President Joe Biden announced the ride-sharing companies’ plan Tuesday as part of his push to get 70-percent of adults across the country at least one shot by July 4th.

Riders can use the Uber or Lyft app to select a vaccination site near them, redeem their ride, and then go to the clinic for free.

The White House said the feature will launch in the next two weeks and run until July 4.

The Biden Administration also announced that community colleges will host vaccination sites for students, staff and local communities throughout May and June.

