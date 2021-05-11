BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time all season, the New England Revolution are looking to bounce back after a loss. They’ll have to do so on a short week against a club that is out for some revenge.

The Revs (2-1-1, seven points) will play their second of three matches over an eight-day span Wednesday night when the club pays a visit to Subaru Park for a tilt against the Philadelphia Union. Philly will be looking to avenge last season’s Conference Semifinals loss to New England, when the Revs ousted the club from the playoffs with a 2-0 victory. The Union had four wins and a draw against the Revs during the season leading up to that postseason loss, with the victory New England’s first in Philadelphia since August 2015.

Philadelphia is coming off a 2-0 win in Chicago last weekend, but is scuffling a bit at 1-1-2 (four points) on the season. The club has lost three straight home matches going back to its postseason loss to the Revs.

New England, meanwhile, hasn’t lost consecutive regular season matches in the same season under Bruce Arena since May of 2019.

Match Notes

– Wednesday night will be the 33rd meeting between New England and Philadelphia.

– New England is 3-2-11 on the road in Philly.

– The two clubs met six times in 2020; four times during the regular season, once in the MLS Is Back tournament, and again in the postseason. New England lost four of those matchups and played to a 0-0 draw in another, but won when it mattered most in the East Semis.

Who’s Hot

Adam Buksa: He had five shots Saturday against Nashville, matching his single-game high. Buksa leads New England with 14 shots and four shots on goal for the season, but has just one goal to show for it.

Brandon Bye: He nearly notched his second goal of the season with a nice header in the 90th minute against Nashville.

Maciel: In his second career start, the 21-year-old completed 37 of his 41 passes (90.2 percent) and recorded one key pass against Nashville.

Matt Turner: There wasn’t much he could do about the two goals he surrendered to Nashville. Turner made five saves in Saturday’s loss, giving him 252 for his career — good for third-most in Revs team history.

Where To Watch

Wednesday night’s match can be seen on TV38 with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.