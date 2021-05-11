Patriots Sign Rookies Tre Nixon, Will ShermanThe process of signing of this year's draftees to rookie contracts has begun in New England.

New College Graduate James White Discusses His Decision To Return To PatriotsJames White is back with the Patriots, an eager to help the team have a much better season in 2021.

Tom Brady Can't Understand Why Giants Fans Would Hate Him: 'You Should LOVE Me!'Tom Brady understands that certain things come with the territory. Yet he still can't understand why Giants fans would ever hate him.

Bruins Won't Look Like The Bruins In Season Finale Vs. CapitalsThe Bruins will end their regular season with a playoff preview of their upcoming series against the Washington Capitals. But not really.

Celtics Will Not Have Robert Williams For Tuesday Night's Must-Win Game Vs. HeatThe Celtics will be without center Robert Williams for Tuesday night's must-win showdown with the Miami Heat in Boston.