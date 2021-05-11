BOSTON (CBS) — The process of signing of this year’s draftees to rookie contracts has begun in New England.
The Patriots announced on Tuesday that offensive lineman Will Sherman and wide receiver Tre Nixon have signed contracts with the team.
Nixon was the team’s final draft pick, a selection made by longtime Bill Belichick assistant Ernie Adams before retiring. The 23-year-old played collegiately at the University of Central Florida, after transferring from Ole Miss. He caught 49 passes for 830 yards in 2019 and caught 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns in just four games played last year.
Sherman was the sixth-round pick of the Patriots. He played both tackle spots at Colorado, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors last year.
The Patriots made eight selections in this year’s draft, with Nixon and Sherman the first players to sign their deals. The team has signed one undrafted rookie — kicker Quinn Nordin — thus far.