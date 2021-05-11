BOSTON (CBS) – NASA hopes to finally launch the KiNET-X sounding rocket from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia Tuesday at 8:05 p.m.

The Sunday and Monday launches were postponed due to “upper level winds not being within the limits for a safe launch.” The original launch was planned for last Friday, but has been moved each night due to the weather.

The goal of the mission is to study how energy and momentum is transported between regions of space that are connected magnetically.

This study will help scientists better understand things like Auroras and how they are formed and their movement from place to place.

To study this, the rocket will release a barium vapor about 9-10 minutes into the flight, just north of Bermuda at an altitude of over 200 miles. Don’t worry, this vapor is not harmful to the environment or the public. In fact, it isn’t even likely to be visible to the human eye. However, the trailing rocket will be visible to some on the East Coast before the vapor is released.

Tuesday evening will be the best viewing potential for southern New England since the rocket’s initial launch date last Friday. Skies remain mainly clear near sunset (7:55 p.m.). Outside of a brisk breeze from the west, sky conditions are on our side to see the rocket’s trail 30-60 seconds after take-off!

If the weather interrupts and cancels the launch again, there are several more windows available through May 16th. We will keep you updated!