Bruins Facing Zdeno Chara In Playoffs: 'You Probably Could Have Guessed This Was Going To Play Out This Way'When the puck drops on the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night in the nation's capital, the 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara will be on the ice, looking to squash his former team's Cup dreams before they can get off the ground.

You Can Now Extinguish Any Postseason Hopes For CelticsForget about a healthy Celtics team flipping a switch in the playoffs.

Taylor Hall Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving For Boston BruinsTaylor Hall is loving life in Boston, and hopes to thank the Bruins for saving him from Buffalo by making a major impact in the playoffs.

Mullins' Bizarre Triple Helps O's Beat Red Sox 4-1The Baltimore Orioles four-hit the Boston Red Sox for a 4-1 victory Monday night.

Bruins To Face Capitals In First Round Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsThe Bruins finally know their playoff opponent -- and when the puck drops on their postseason.