LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a wanted man who they say is dangerous and may be armed with a shotgun.
Laconia Police said 56-year-old Peter Dibiaso is wanted for multiple offenses of criminal threatening with a shotgun and stalking.
"If seen do not approach and call Laconia Police immediately," police said.
Tuesday afternoon just after 1 p.m., police said they were searching for an armed suspect in the area of Country Club and Perkins Road. Residents were urged to avoid the area and shelter in place.
Country Club Road is closed as a result of the incident.
No further information is currently available.