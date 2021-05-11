BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating after a large bone was found at a Dorchester apartment.
The discovery was reported Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.READ MORE: 'Memories Will Be Made Here,' Worcester Celebrates WooSox First Opening Day
A property manager on Fuller Street called police to report the finding.READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
Boston Police are on scene to investigate.MORE NEWS: Biden Administration Issues Final Approval For First Major U.S. Wind Farm To Be Built Off Martha's Vineyard
No further information is currently available.