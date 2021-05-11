METHUEN (CBS) — A Methuen man who was left seriously hurt after a shooting in a Wisconsin casino on May 1 is making strides in his recovery. Danny Mulligan spoke for the first time on Monday since he had surgery, his sister Caitlin said.
Mulligan was shot while working at a restaurant in the Oneida Casino complex. Two people were killed in the shooting.
His family says he has a long road to recovery.