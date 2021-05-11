BOSTON (CBS) — The state has developed a new text messaging system that will send you a reminder about your upcoming court date. The program is designed to reduce the number of warrants issued for people who don’t show up to court when they are supposed to.
Those who opt in to the program will get a text four days before and 12 hours before their court dates, hearings, and meetings.
According to Pretrial Services Deputy Commissioner Pamerson Ifill, about 12.6% of defendants in the state, and 35% nationwide, fail to appear for court dates. This can lead to more court visits and jail time.
“The impact a warrant can have in terms of people being held and detained—even if it is short term— can be disruptive to family, employment, and have that rolling effect that can have a significant impact on people’s lives. It’s a huge move for us here in the Massachusetts Court system. Despite the fact that we don’t have a huge failure to show rate, we still do have pockets,” Ifill said in a statement.