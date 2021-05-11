BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The MSPCA has increased a reward to $2,500 for information that leads to the conviction of whoever killed a cat found with its legs bound with masking tape and suffering from 11 BB gun wounds.

The animal was found last Thursday under a car by Cambridge animal control responding to a report of a crying cat. By the time animal control arrived at the scene, the mostly black, young male cat had already died, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement Monday.

A necropsy at Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston found that the cat had 11 BB wounds on its face and body, including one that punctured its lung and is believed to have caused the death.

The cat, named Gosha, had disappeard from outside its owners’ home in Cambridge on May 4.

Gosha’s owner, Francisco Rosales, and his wife posted flyers around their neighborhood when the cat went missing.

“We’re devastated, and we cannot believe that something like this could happen to our cat, and our fear is that whoever killed Gosha could do this to someone else’s pet,” Rosales said. “We urge anyone who may have information about who did this to please call the investigators.”

Pathologist Pam Mouser said what she found during a necropsy of Gosha was “shocking.” In addition to the fatal BB gun wounds and bound legs, a large portion of the cat’s fur was missing.

“This case is a particularly disturbing as the cat was not only shot numerous times, but was also purposefully bound with tape and ultimately left to die from his injuries,” said Dr. Mouser.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the MSPCA or Cambridge police.

Animal cruelty is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000 in Massachusetts.

