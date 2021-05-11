BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Boston is considering accelerating the city’s COVID reopening timeline due to improving health metrics.
At the end of April when Gov. Charlie Baker announced upcoming dates for the final phase of the state’s reopening plan, Janey said Boston would follow the plan but delay it by about three weeks.READ MORE: Laconia, NH Police Searching For 'Dangerous' Man Possibly Armed With Shotgun
Over the last two weeks, confirmed cases of COVID in Boston have dropped 38% and the positivity rate decreased from 3.8% to 2.4%.
There are currently 75 COVID patients in Boston hospitals, which Janey said is one of the lowest numbers since the start of the pandemic.
“We are approaching the end of the toughest days fighting the COVID 19 pandemic, and I’ve asked my chiefs of Health and Human Services, and Economic Development to take a look at accelerating Boston’s reopening timeline, in light of the improving public health metrics,” Janey said.
As it currently stands, Boston plans to go by the following timeline.READ MORE: Baker, Governors Meet With President Biden On Vaccination Progress
EFFECTIVE TUESDAY, JUNE 1:
- Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events can resume
- Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments for moderate and high-risk sports are allowed
- Singing indoors at performance venues, restaurants, event venues and other businesses can resume, subject to the state’s Theater and Performance Venue guidance
EFFECTIVE SATURDAY, JUNE 19:
- Street festivals, parades, and agricultural festivals are allowed at 50 percent capacity
- Bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries can operate for seated-service only, subject to a 90-minute table limit with no dance floors. Food will no longer be required with alcohol service, and 10 people can be seated at a table.
EFFECTIVE SUNDAY, AUGUST 22:
- Dance clubs and nightclubs can return to business
- Saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms and health clubs can operate
- Ball pits are allowed
Janey added that a decision is expected “in the coming days and perhaps next week.”MORE NEWS: $2,500 Reward Offered For Information After Cat Bound Using Tape, Shot 11 Times With BB Gun
“As always, we have to be informed by the data and do what is best for the residents of Boston,” Janey said.