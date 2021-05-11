Tom Brady Can't Understand Why Giants Fans Would Hate Him: 'You Should LOVE Me!'Tom Brady understands that certain things come with the territory. Yet he still can't understand why Giants fans would ever hate him.

Bruins Won't Look Like The Bruins In Season Finale Vs. CapitalsThe Bruins will end their regular season with a playoff preview of their upcoming series against the Washington Capitals. But not really.

Celtics Will Not Have Robert Williams For Tuesday Night's Must-Win Game Vs. HeatThe Celtics will be without center Robert Williams for Tuesday night's must-win showdown with the Miami Heat in Boston.

The Buccaneers Are Happy To Let Tom Brady Play Until He's 50 Years OldHow long Tom Brady can continue his career is anyone's guess. But Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is fine with letting it play out for essentially as long as Brady wants.

Ondrej Kase Suffers Injury In First Game Since JanuaryUnfortunately for Ondrej Kase, his night was cut short after two periods of work. The 25-year-old didn't emerge from the locker room for the third period, and the Bruins said he was out due to an upper-body injury.