WORCESTER (CBS) — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting near a Worcester restaurant over the weekend. Angel Ortiz-Santos, 28, of Worcester, is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Police said 44-year-old Carlos Cruz of Worcester was shot several times on Chandler Street early Saturday morning. It happened outside the Paku Lounge.READ MORE: US Job Openings Reached Record Levels To Start April; Northeast Had Nearly 1.5 Million
Cruz was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead an hour later.READ MORE: Massachusetts Surpasses 3 Million People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID
Ortiz-Santos turned himself in to police Tuesday morning. He is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and illegal possession of a firearm.MORE NEWS: Large Crane Tips Over In Leominster
A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for May 28. Ortiz-Santos’s bail was revoked on an open case out of Dudley District Court where he was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.