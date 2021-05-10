QUINCY (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have an update on COVID vaccinations in Massachusetts Monday afternoon after touring a site in Quincy.
You can watch the governor’s news conference live at 3:30 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined at the Manet Community Health Center by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, the health center’s CEO Cynthia Sierra and other local leaders.
The governor’s goal is to have 4.1 million people in Massachusetts fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.