BOSTON (CBS) – NASA hopes to finally launch the KiNET-X sounding rocket from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia Monday at 8:04 p.m.

The Sunday launch was postponed due to “upper level winds not being within the limits for a safe launch.” The original launch was planned for last Friday, but has been moved each night due to the weather.

The goal of the mission is to study how energy and momentum is transported between regions of space that are connected magnetically.

This study will help scientists better understand things like Auroras and how they are formed and their movement from place to place.

To study this, the rocket will release a barium vapor about 9-10 minutes into the flight, just north of Bermuda at an altitude of over 200 miles. Don’t worry, this vapor is not harmful to the environment or the public. In fact, it isn’t even likely to be visible to the human eye. However, the trailing rocket will be visible to some on the East Coast before the vapor is release Monday evening.

Monday morning’s rain will be well out of our way by sunset, but the clouds will remain to a certain extent.

With partial clearing, parts of Massachusetts may have a chance of seeing this rocket 30-to-60 seconds after launch…that’s if it’s still a go from Virginia!

If the weather interrupts and cancels the launch again, there are several more windows available through May 16th. We will keep you updated!