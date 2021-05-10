BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are bringing back a familiar face, signing linebacker Harvey Langi to a one-year deal.
Langi’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman, shared the news on Twitter, with ESPN’s Mike Reiss adding the contract length.
Congrats to @LANGI21 for agreeing to terms with the @Patriots ! @PrioritySports @MikeReiss pic.twitter.com/SDbcJTMYix
— Kenny Zuckerman (@kenny_zuckerman) May 10, 2021
Familiar face returns to Foxboro: LB Harvey Langi signs a 1-year deal, per his agent @kenny_zuckerman.
Langi, who originally joined the team as a rookie free agent in 2017, has played in 31 games (9 starts) over his career. Most recently with Jets.
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 10, 2021
Langi, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017, after playing collegiately at BYU. He made the Patriots’ roster as a rookie, but he and his wife were seriously injured after their car was rear-ended at a red light. He tried to play for the Patriots in 2018, but suffered an injury during the summer.
After spending time on the New York Jets’ practice squad in 2018, he ended up playing in 30 of a possible 32 games for the Jets in 2019 and 2020. He started six games last year, recording 60 total tackles (37 solo) with a fumble recovery and a QB hit.
He was on the field for 45 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps and 55 percent of their special teams snap, and he’s likely to take on a special teams role with the Patriots, as well.