LEICESTER (CBS) – Zachary Richardson has been identified as the man investigators say “repeatedly rammed” his SUV into the front entrance of the Leicester Police Department Sunday before he was shot and killed by officers.
Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said that after Richardson rammed the front doors, he got out and was shouldering what appeared to be a rifle. That’s when police opened fire, fatally wounding the 24-year-old from Leicester.READ MORE: TSA Finds 3D-Printed Throwing Knives In Kid's Carry-On Luggage
The entire incident was captured on the building’s surveillance cameras. The video is not being released at this time.READ MORE: Boston Paying Artists $500 To Paint Utility Boxes
No officers were shot during the incident. Two were placed on automatic administrative leave as part of standard department protocols.MORE NEWS: School Bus Driver Pleads Not Guilty To Charges After Students Find Loaded Gun
Early said Richardson was known to police from recent traffic violations.