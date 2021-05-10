BOSTON (CBS) — The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” The Bruins’ choice for a nominee this year was an obvious one.

The team announced on Monday that defenseman Kevan Miller is the team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy.

Miller returned to the ice this year after missing the entire 2019-20 season as well as the 2019 postseason due to knee injuries. He suffered a fractured kneecap in the 2018-19 season, which he reinjured while trying to get back on the ice during the postseason. He underwent multiple surgeries and continued working, ultimately getting back into the lineup for this season.

Miller has played in 27 games this season, scoring a goal and picking up three assists to go with a minus-1 rating while skating 19:12 per game. That average ice time is just 16 seconds off his career high of 19:28 in 2017-18.

“It takes equal parts dedication and perseverance for a defenseman like Kevan Miller to push his way into the NHL as an undrafted college player and he’s been a strong, courageous and tough customer on the ice over the last eight years that perfectly embodies the Bruins way,” said Professional Hockey Writers Association Boston Chapter Chair Joe Haggerty. “Miller has faced career-threatening knee injuries over the last three seasons, but never backed down and never stopped working for a return. None of it was easy, but Miller’s resilient response to adversity is exactly what a Bill Masterton Trophy candidate should be all about.”

Each team nominates a candidate for the Masterton Trophy, and the 31 chapters of the PHWA vote on a winner at the conclusion of the regular season. Phil Kessel was the last Bruins player to win the award, after he returned to the ice after missing time due to testicular cancer in 2007.