BOSTON (CBS) — An apparent maternal connection between a gorilla and a mom visiting the Franklin Park Zoo with her 5-week-old boy was caught on video.
Michael Austin uploaded the special moment featuring his wife Emmelina and their son to YouTube. He said Kiki the western lowland gorilla brought her baby, Pablo, over to the glass "and shared a connection with my wife and our baby boy Canyon."
In the video above, Kiki tries to hold Canyon's hand and cuddles her own baby, who was born last October.
“This is so sweet,” another zoo visitor says.
Kiki is 39 years old and a mother of five. Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered in the wild.
Franklin Park Zoo visitors will soon be able to see the gorillas in a new home. The zoo is opening a “state-of-the-art” gorilla habitat that promises to offer humans more “memorable, up-close experiences” this summer.